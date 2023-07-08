Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor light up mother Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebrations, here's a surprise video

ANI

Rome, July 8

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 65th birthday today and that too with an Italian touch.

Neetu headed to Italy a few days ago and has been exploring the place with her daughter Riddhima, son-in-law Bharat and granddaughter Samara.

Neetu's son and actor Ranbir Kapoor also joined his family for the birthday celebration. During his departure a day before, he was spotted at the Mumbai airport, wherein he was seen requesting the paparazzi not to post the pictures on the same day as it would ruin the surprise for his mom. Here's the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Interestingly, Ranbir reached Italy in time to be with his mom on her special day.

Wishing her mom on birthday, Riddhima took to Instagram and dropped a lovely image from the bash.

"Happy Bday Ma. We adore you #backboneofthefamily (major missing @aliaabhatt & my baby Raha)," she captioned the post.

The image shows Neetu sitting on a chair. She looked lovely in a red outfit. Ranbir hugged his sister Riddhima as they stood behind their mother. Samara posed next to her father Bharat in the picture.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Ranbir's wife, actor Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha were missing from the party.

The fam-jam picture garnered loads of likes and comments.

Here's a glimpse from the celebration:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan commented, "Surprise best best." "Happy Birthday Neetu Aunty," Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi wrote.

Bharat Sahni also wished his mother-in-law with the same picture. He also added a video in his Instagram stories where Neetu is seen cutting the cake as the family dines together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu was last seen in the film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani and the film received a positive response from the audience.

She will be next seen in the film 'Letters To Mr Khanna' with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

#alia bhatt #neetu kapoor #ranbir kapoor #riddhima kapoor