Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' nearing Rs 500 crore-mark

Mumbai, December 6
Action-drama film ‘Animal’ has earned Rs 481 crore gross at the worldwide box office within five days of the release, the makers said on Wednesday.
Fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film released on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
Production house T-Series shared the collection update of ‘Animal’ on X.
"He is the Box Office #Animal #AnimalHuntBegins," the banner captioned the post which read that the film had smashed "box office records 5-day worldwide gross" by earning Rs 481 crore.
He is the Box Office #Animal🔥🪓#AnimalHuntBegins #BloodyBlockbusterAnimal #AnimalInCinemasNow #AnimalTheFilm #AnimalHuntBegins— T-Series (@TSeries) December 6, 2023
Book Your Tickets 🎟️ https://t.co/QvCXnEetUb#AnimalInCinemasNow #AnimalTheFilm @AnimalTheFilm @AnilKapoor #RanbirKapoor @iamRashmika… pic.twitter.com/uzYd6NsTkc
While it is running successfully in theatres, a section of critics and viewers have slammed ‘Animal’, calling it misogynistic and graphically violent.
The pan-India movie, which was given an ‘A’ certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release, also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.
‘Animal’ showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.
The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
10 BJP MPs elected to state assemblies resign from Parliament
Among the 10 who put in their papers are nine Lok Sabha MPs,...
DMK MP Senthil Kumar withdraws anti-cow belt remarks after Lok Sabha furore
The withdrawal of statement by MP Senthil came when the Hous...
Lok Sabha Speaker expunges controversial remarks by DMK MP
DNV Senthil Kumar on Tuesday triggered a row by using a pejo...
Anurag Thakur questions 'silence' of Congress over DMK MP's controversial remarks
The DMK MP’s remark on Hindi heartland states had led to a f...
Punjab Police had alerted Rajasthan Police about threat to Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi
The Punjab DGP office had written a letter to Rajashthan Pol...