 Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' touches Rs 600 crore mark at global box office

  • Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ touches Rs 600 crore mark at global box office

‘Animal’ movie has been given an ‘A’ certificate by the CBFC

A poster of Animal. Instagram/@tseriesfilms



PTI

Mumbai, December 9

Action drama film ‘Animal’ has minted Rs 600.67 crore at the worldwide gross box office, the makers said on Thursday.

Fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film released on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Production house T-Series shared the collection update of ‘Animal’ on X, stating that the film’s eight-day worldwide gross stood at Rs 600.67 crore.

“The Blockbuster’s Triumph continues,” the banner captioned the post.

While it is running successfully in theatres, a section of critics and viewers have slammed ‘Animal’, calling it misogynistic and graphically violent.

The pan-India movie, which was given an A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certificate ahead of its release, also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.

‘Animal’ showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir’s Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.

The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. 

#Mumbai #Ranbir Kapoor


