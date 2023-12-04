Ranbir Kapoor unleashes 'Animal' power in intense gym video; box office roars with Rs 200 crores and counting

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 4

Ranbir Kapoor, basking in the accolades for his stellar performance in 'Animal,' has taken the internet by storm with a workout video showcasing his beastly dedication. The film, hailed for its intense narrative, has not only etched its name in box office history but has also created a frenzy among fans eagerly awaiting its OTT release.

In the viral gym video shared on a fan page, Ranbir, shirtless and immersed in his workout, channels the essence of his 'Animal' character. Fans couldn't contain their excitement, flooding the comments with fire emojis.

As per a report by India Today, Netflix has secured the official streaming rights for 'Animal,' slated for an early 2024 release on the OTT platform.

Released on December 1, the film's advance bookings hinted at a colossal opening, and the numbers are in—'Animal' has roared past expectations, collecting a staggering Rs 201.53 crore in its first weekend in India alone. The film's gripping narrative, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, revolves around the complex father-son relationship, where Vijay (Ranbir Kapoor) goes to extremes to win his father's approval.

Despite the bold scenes and a runtime of 3 hours and 35 minutes, 'Animal' received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film's conclusion, with an end credit scene, reveals the prospect of a sequel, leaving fans eager for more of Ranbir Kapoor's gripping portrayal in the anticipated franchise.

