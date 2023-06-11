Ranbir Kapoor unleashes animalistic wrath in new video from 'Animal'

Mumbai, June 11
The pre-teaser of the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film 'Animal' was unveiled on Sunday. It gives a glimpse into the film's captivating world and intense narrative. It starts off with what seem to be two rival gangs - one whose members wear a golden skull headgear and the other is a group of sardars.
The first gang calls Ranbir for a bloody face-off. Although the actor's face hasn't been fully revealed, he unleashes his wrath with the axe in his hand as he single-handedly hacks the other gang members and overpowers them before they're seen running away from him.
Watch the video:
View this post on Instagram
The film has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is known for directing 'Kabir Singh' and 'Arjun Reddy'. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, 'Animal' will debut in theatres on August 11, 2023 in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam where it will clash with two other big films, 'Gadar 2' and 'OMG 2'.
#anil kapoor #Animal #bobby deol #ranbir kapoor #rashmika mandanna
