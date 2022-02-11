Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor's 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 11

Bollywood film 'Shamshera' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor' has got a release date. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film has been locked for July 22 release now.

It also stars Sanjay Dutt as the villian.

Last year, the makers had zeroed in on March 19 for the release of the film.

With a video, Yash Raj Film shared the announcement on Twitter. It said, "A legend will rise on 22nd July. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Watch the announcement video here:

A legend will rise on 22nd July. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/vPN3F58uSX — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 11, 2022

Soon after, Vaani also shared it on social media.

Here's her post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

