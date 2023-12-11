Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' goes past Rs 700 crore at worldwide box office

Mumbai, December 11
Ranbir Kapoor's action drama film ‘Animal’ has minted over Rs 700 crore at the worldwide gross box office in nine days, the makers said on Monday.
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Kabir Singh’ fame, the film released on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
The film’s official X page shared the collection update of the film, stating that the film earned Rs 717.46 crore in worldwide gross in 10 days.
"#Animal Conquering Box Office with Thunderous Records," read the caption.
The pan-India movie also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.
‘Animal’ showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.
While it is running successfully in theatres, a section of critics and viewers have slammed ‘Animal’, calling it misogynistic and graphically violent.
The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.
