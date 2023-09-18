Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' teaser to debut on his birthday; fans eager as new poster unveiled

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 18

The excitement surrounding Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Animal' is hitting a crescendo as the makers dropped a captivating new poster, featuring the actor in a striking and suave look.

In this poster, Ranbir Kapoor exudes elegance in a royal blue blazer, matching shirt, and square-shaped sunglasses. Sporting a long hairstyle, cigarette in mouth, and a lighter in hand, Ranbir's appearance left fans eagerly awaiting for the trailer of the movie.

The poster showcases Ranbir in an entirely new and rugged avatar, building anticipation among fans. The makers shared the poster with the caption: "He is elegant. He is Wild... You will see his rage on September 28. #AnimalTeaserOn28thSept @AnimalTheFilm #AnimalOn1stDec."

Even Bobby Deol shared the poster on his Instagram account:

Adding to the frenzy, the teaser for 'Animal' is scheduled to be released on September 28, coinciding with Ranbir Kapoor's birthday.

Ranbir's character in 'Animal' promises to be a powerhouse, and the teaser is expected to offer a glimpse into the intensity and intrigue that the film holds.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement upon witnessing Ranbir's alluring look, with comments like "DEKHO WOH AA GYA" and "Next blockbuster" flooding social media.

One fan remarked, "Can't say what is going to happen on its release. But the vibe is."

Another commented, "When a director like Sandeep Vanga & an actor like Ranbir Kapoor collaborate... a masterpiece is made..."

Fans eagerly declared, "Wait and watch Ranbir Kapoor. Faadu poster haii boss."

'Animal' is not just about Ranbir Kapoor; it's a classic saga that unites him with the visionary writer-director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

This cinematic masterpiece boasts an ensemble cast, including Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, ensuring a visual and emotional treat for movie enthusiasts.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

'Animal' is slated for a worldwide release on December 1, available in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in the romantic film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' opposite actor Shraddha Kapoor. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film received a positive response from the audience.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is set to appear in 'Pushpa: Part 2,' 'Animal,' and another untitled Telugu film.

