Ranbir Kapoor's spiritual transformation: To quit meat, alcohol for role as Lord Ram in 'Ramayan'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 10

In a remarkable commitment to his upcoming role as Lord Ram in Nitish Tiwari's 'Ramayan,' Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is making some significant lifestyle changes. While an official announcement is yet to be made, reports suggest that Ranbir is leaving no stone unturned to embody the purity and essence of his character.

Ranbir Kapoor's dedication to his craft is evident, as he has decided to forgo meat and alcohol during the filming of 'Ramayan.' This isn't just a mere public image decision; it's a testament to his devotion to the role. According to insiders, Ranbir aims to connect with the spiritual and virtuous qualities of Lord Ram.

A source close to the project told KoiMoi, "While the film is in production, Ranbir will completely abstain from consuming meat and alcohol. This decision goes beyond public perception; Ranbir is committed to fully immersing himself in the character of Sri Rama. Besides, Ranbir has never been one for late nights and wild parties."

Ranbir Kapoor is expected to share the screen with South Indian actress Sai Pallavi, who is rumored to portray the role of Sita. Additionally, the talented KGF star, Yash, is said to take on the role of Raavan in this ambitious cinematic project.

"The shooting for 'Ramayan' is scheduled to commence early next year, with Ranbir and Sai Pallavi set to start their work in February 2024. The first installment of the trilogy will primarily focus on the love story of Lord Ram and Sita before delving into the epic's conflicts, particularly the abduction of Sita. Filming is expected to continue until August 2024, concluding 'Ramayana: Part One',"reported Pinkvilla.

In a further testament to the project's grandeur, the VFX for 'Ramayan' is being handled by the acclaimed Oscar-winning company, DNEG.

While audiences eagerly await Ranbir Kapoor's transformation into Lord Ram on-screen, he is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film 'Animal.' Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie features an ensemble cast, including Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, and is scheduled to hit the screens on December 1.

#Bollywood #Ranbir Kapoor