Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram drop wedding pictures

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram shared their wedding pictures on Thursday. They tied the knot in Imphal on Wednesday. The couple got married in a traditional Meitei ceremony in the presence of family members and a few friends. The wedding vows were solemnised in a Shannapung resort.
Randeep wore a plain white kurta, dhoti and a matching shawl. He also wore a white and golden pagdi on his head. On the other hand, Lin looked like a princess in a traditional Manipuri Potloi dress, which is a cylindrical skirt made up of thick fabric and bamboo. It had red satin cloth wrapped on it with heavy embellished work.
She opted for a black and golden embellished blouse, and completed the look with traditional gold jewellery. Randeep shared the photos on social media and captioned them: “From today, we are one #justmarried.”
Meanwhile, Vijay Varma commented on the post and wrote: “You guys.” Gautam Gulati said: “Congratulations... God bless”, while Kanika Mann wrote: “Waaaah sundar.”
Randeep and Lin have been in a relationship for a long time. Lin has been a part of films such as Mary Kom and Rangoon, and recently the series Jaane Jaan. The reception will take place at a later date in Mumbai.
