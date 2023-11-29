 Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram give glimpse of pre-wedding celebrations, how their love story began : The Tribune India

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram give glimpse of pre-wedding celebrations, how their love story began

On Tuesday, Randeep and Lin visited a temple in Imphal

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram give glimpse of pre-wedding celebrations, how their love story began

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram are in a celebratory mood.



ANI

Imphal, November 29

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, are all set to tie the knot today in Imphal, Manipur. The bride-to-be gave a glimpse of pre-wedding celebrations.

Lin re-shared pictures posted by her friends and families on her Instagram stories.

In one of the pictures, the bride and groom-to-be can be seen posing along with their families and friends.

The post captioned, "Pre wedding glimpse." img_index=3 Look at the glow and big smile on the couple's faces.

Take a look:

On Tuesday, Randeep and Lin visited a temple in Imphal.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Lin penned a lengthy note in her regional language, which read, "To the Great Lord Marjing's abode, who is shining in the Golden land Kanglei, we who had come far away from other place had prayed and worshipped you, and in the process if we had committed any mistake unknowingly, please forgive us as your own children. And we seek our blessings from you by showering with all the happiness with endless wealth in our newly married life. And my life partner being from a different community, he might had missed what to say and what to do and also might have said or committed mistakes without knowing the ascent of Kangleirol, we seek our forgiveness from the all the people of Kangleipak, and do hereby pray on the feet of Great Lord Marjing. And show our due respect to all. Hail to Meitei Land Kangleipak Manipur."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lin Laishram (@linlaishram)

The couple along with their families, visited Relief Camp at Moirang Lamkhai and Sendra Tourist Resort.

During an interaction with a media person, Randeep talked about his love story with Lin Laishram and how he is excited to experience the Manipuri tradition.

He said, "Feels very good. I felt that it's only respectful to come and marry in the bride's tradition. Though I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. So, that's something but I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. I want to experience my life partner's culture. That's why I am here."

Randeep added, "I hope I don't make any mistakes. And we have been talking about their culture, Manipuri culture and all that for a long time. I am really looking forward to it and hope that all goes well. I am praying for our happy future and lots of kids and lots of abundance. Yes, it's east meets west. It's like a traditional or cultural exchange. We have been friends for a very long time. We met when we were in theatres. Since then, we have had a great friendship, which we are now making into a family."

Lin Laishram also shared a story about how it all started with Randeep Hooda.

She stated, "We actually met at Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group called Motley and he was my senior. That's where I met him. We were friends and it's turning into a beautiful journey."

A few days ago, Randeep took to Instagram and announced that they would marry in Imphal on November 29.

He wrote in the caption, "We Have Exciting News." The post included a card picture with a message written on it. The message read, "Taking a leaf out of the Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on November 29, 2023, in Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep."

He announced to his fans that he was planning to marry Lin, drawing inspiration from Arjuna's wedding to Chitrangada in the Mahabharata. He further stated that the reception will be held in Mumbai following the small wedding in Imphal.

Notably, Lin made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film 'Om Shanti Om' in which she gave a cameo appearance as Om Kapoor's friend. She has appeared in other Bollywood films including Mary Kom (2014) as Bem, Umrika (2015) as Udai's wife, Rangoon (2017) as Mema, Qaidi Band (2017), and Axone (2019) as Chanbi.

Randeep, on the other hand, made his debut with 'Monsoon Wedding', got a lot of popularity with films such as 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster', 'Rang Rasiya', 'Jism 2' and many more.

He will be seen in the film 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'. The project is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar. Savarkar was born on 28 May 1883 in Maharashtra's Nashik. He was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, and writer. Savarkar is known for coining the term 'Hindutva'.

Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, the film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films. 'Pavitra Rishta' fame Ankita Lokhande will be seen opposite Randeep in the film.

He was recently seen in 'Sergeant', a suspense cop-drama.

#Instagram #Manipur #Randeep Hooda


