 Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram look stunning as they turn traditional Manipuri groom, bride; videos inside : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram look stunning as they turn traditional Manipuri groom, bride; videos inside

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram look stunning as they turn traditional Manipuri groom, bride; videos inside

Wedding rituals took place at Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram look stunning as they turn traditional Manipuri groom, bride; videos inside

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram get hitched. ANI



ANI

Imphal, November 29

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in Imphal, Manipur today. The groom arrived at the wedding venue dressed in traditional Manipuri attire.

He was seen arriving for the marriage ceremony amidst music. The actor, dressed in white, looked like a beautiful Manipuri groom as he was surrounded by his family and relatives. While another video from the wedding ceremony has Lin dressed as a traditional Manipuri bride.

Here's a video from their wedding:

Randeep, like many grooms, was spotted wearing a white shawl. Lin was dressed in a Potloi or Polloi, a cylindrical skirt composed of thick cloth and strong bamboo. It is frequently ornamented with satin and velvet material, as well as gems and glitter.

Check out this video:

Wedding rituals took place at Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal as actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony here.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, along with their families, visited Relief Camp at Moirang Lamkhai and Sendra Tourist Resort earlier.

During an interaction with a media person, Randeep talked about his love story with Lin Laishram and how he is excited to experience Manipuri tradition. He said, "Feels very good. I felt that it's only respectful to come and marry in the bride's tradition. However I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. So, that's something but I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. I want to experience my life partner's culture. That's why I am here."

Randeep added, "I hope I don't make any mistakes. And we have been talking about their culture, Manipuri culture and all that for a long time. I am really looking forward to it and hope that all goes well. I am praying for our happy future and lots of kids and lots of abundance. Yes, it's east meets west. It's like a traditional or cultural exchange. We have been friends for a very long time. We met when we were in the theatres. Since then, we have had a great friendship, which we are now making into a family."

Lin Laishram also shared a story about how it all started with Randeep Hooda.

She stated, "We actually met at Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group called Motley and he was my senior. That's where I met him. We were friends and it's turning into a beautiful journey."

A few days ago, Randeep took to Instagram and announced that they would marry in Imphal on November 29. He wrote in the caption, "We Have Exciting News."

The post included a card picture with a message written on it. The message read, "Taking a leaf out of the Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends."

"We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on November 29, 2023, in Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep."

He announced to his fans that he was planning to marry Lin, drawing inspiration from Arjuna's wedding to Chitrangada in the Mahabharata. He further stated that the reception will be held in Mumbai following the small wedding in Imphal.

Even though, earlier, Randeep and Lin never confirmed their relationship in public, the two often post pictures of each other on social media.

This Diwali also, they shared a string of cheerful photos with the caption, "From ours to yours, Happy Diwali."

In August 2023, Lim added fuel to her dating rumours with Randeep by posting an adorable birthday wish for the 'Sarabjit' star.

Lin took to Instagram to wish Randeep with a caption, "Happy birthday my hot fudge." In October 2022, Randeep seemingly made his relationship Instagram official with Lin. On Diwali, Randeep took to Instagram and shared photos with Lin and his parents.

Sharing the photos, Randeep wrote, "Love and light to all around the world#happydiwali #diwali2022."

#Manipur #Randeep Hooda


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab gets Rs 3,670 crore of GST compensation after it lodged new claim with Centre: Finance Minister Cheema

2
India

Wife fights with husband on way to Bangkok, pilot is forced to divert flight to Delhi

3
Entertainment

MS Dhoni, Taylor Swift and Narendra Modi serenade in viral 'Channa Mereya' remix: Watch

4
Entertainment

Bishnoi gang threatens Gippy Grewal on his reaction to Moosewala's death, says not even your brother Salman Khan or Dawood can save you

5
Diaspora

Indian student charged with family members' triple murder in US

6
Punjab

Ropar to get new Rs 27-crore road link to Baddi, Nalagarh

7
Patiala

Punjab govt approves bridge over river: Patiala DC

8
India

India to probe US concerns linking it to 'foiled murder plot' of Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Pannun

9
India

'They lifted us on shoulders'; rescue workers recount first meeting with labourers in Uttarakhand tunnel

10
Uttarakhand

'Practised yoga, took walks to keep spirits up': Rescued workers interact with PM

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Top News

SC upholds Centre's decision to extend tenure of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by 6 months

SC upholds Centre's decision to extend tenure of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by 6 months

Naresh Kumar who is due to retire on November 30

Cabinet approves extension of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for 5 years

Cabinet approves extension of free food grains scheme for 5 years

Also clears Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiya...

Manipur’s oldest militant group UNLF signs peace pact with govt, Amit Shah says ‘historic milestone’

Manipur’s oldest militant group UNLF signs peace pact with govt, Amit Shah says ‘historic milestone’

Peace agreement with UNLF by Centre and Manipur government m...

Allegations of plot to kill Sikh extremist on American soil: India forms probe panel

India to probe US concerns linking it to 'foiled murder plot' of Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Pannun

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says I...

AIIMS seats not for sale, says High Court; rejects plea for recovery of Rs 30 lakh paid to secure admission

AIIMS seats not for sale, says High Court; rejects plea for recovery of Rs 30 lakh paid to secure admission

Justice Jasmeet Singh observes that woman herself “perpetuat...


Cities

View All

Security agencies seize 1 kg heroin near border in Amritsar sector

Security agencies seize 1 kg heroin near border in Amritsar sector

19 jail inmates of Amritsar Central Jail booked for possessing mobile phones

Metal frames with ads encroach on space in commercial areas in Amritsar

SGPC to meet on Nov 30 to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana mercy plea

Local woollen industry looking forward to a promising season

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

A first, private firms to maintain public parks in Chandigarh

A first, private firms to maintain public parks in Chandigarh

Over 250 Chandigarh services to be put on one platform soon

9 Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 1.45 crore

Farmers protest ends, normal traffic by morning in Mohali

Now, farmers to meet in Hisar

Delhi's air quality improves, light rain likely

Delhi's air quality improves, light rain likely

AIIMS seats not for sale, says High Court; rejects plea for recovery of Rs 30 lakh paid to secure admission

Delhi L-G flags off yatra to make people aware of Centre’s schemes

GRAP-III curbs revoked, construction work to resume

Congress launches ‘talent hunt’ for youth

PCS officer’s direct role in accepting bribe crops up

PCS officer’s direct role in accepting bribe crops up

STF cracks down on drug peddlers, nabs 2

Healthcare services at Nakodar Civil Hospital to be digitised soon

Two arrested with stolen bikes

2 months on, students attend classes at panchayat ghar

Two accused in Ludhiana hosiery factory owner kidnap case killed in firing

Two accused in Ludhiana hosiery factory owner kidnap case killed in firing

Interstate gang supplying illegal weapons busted; 11 guns seized

Two on bike ‘snatch’ bag with Rs 25 lakh from Ludhiana petrol pump workers

Expedite bioremediation of legacy waste, contractor told

77 black spots snuffed 473 lives in Ludhiana Police Commissionerate in 3 yrs

Patiala: MLA brings up old bus stand issue in Assembly

Patiala: MLA brings up old bus stand issue in Assembly

Punjab govt approves bridge over river: Patiala DC

Day 13: ‘Janeman’ presented during National Theatre Festival in Patiala

SGPC to meet on Nov 30 to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana mercy plea

Haryana CM visits mentor’s house to condole his death