'Randeep Hooda mistaken for Charles Sobhraj, asks if it's back handed compliment or genuine confusion between 'real' and 'reel' person

Chandigarh, December 23
Randeep Hooda, who played Charles Sobhraj in Main Aur Charles back in 2015, was surprised to see a still from the movie printed in a daily today. The news is that the convicted killer, Charles Sobhraj has been released from the Nepal prison after serving a jail sentence of over two decades.
Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda’s had played the role of Sobhraj in the film, which focused on his escapte from Delhi’s Tihar jail in 1986.
As the report of Sobhraj’s release made headlines, the news publication used a still from the movie, which shows Randeep handcuffed with lawyers standing next to him, instead of using an original photo of the convicted killer.
Sharing the picture from the newspaper, Randeep tweeted, “Is that a back handed compliment @timesofindia or did you genuinely get confused between the “real” and “reel” Charles Sobhraj?.”
Is that a back handed compliment @timesofindia or did you genuinely get confused between the "real" and “reel” Charles Sobhraj ? 🤔😜 pic.twitter.com/5Fa1DwMjra— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) December 23, 2022
The tweet has left his fans amused and some even complimented him for his acting prowess. A user wrote, “They got confused cause you literally metamorphosed into Charles Sobhraj for that role. Can’t blame them!” Another added, “That’s called perfect acting.” A fan wrote, “May be it’s the way you camouflaged into the character that forgot you are Randeep Hooda.”
Written and directed by Prawaal Raman, Main Aur Charles also starred Richa Chadha, Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra among others.
