Randeep Hooda set for a directorial debut with ‘SwatantryaVeer Savarkar’

The shooting for upcoming movie SwatantryaVeer Savarkar based on freedom fighter VD Savarkar has begun and the film will see actor Randeep Hooda making his directorial debut.
Conceptualised by Sandeep Singh, and written by Utkarsh Naithani and Randeep Hooda, SwatantryaVeer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Legend Studios, The film has been produced by Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh and Sam Khan, and co-produced by Roopa Pandit and Zafar Mehdi. — IANS
