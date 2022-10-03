Randeep Hooda shares his 'special moment', is ready to wear director's hat for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

ANI

New Delhi, October 3

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is all set to mark his directorial debut with the upcoming biopic film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'.

Taking to Instagram, Randeep shared a post which he captioned, "This is a special moment. Lights, Camera HISTORY! Starting shoot for my next, @anandpandit & @officialsandipssingh's #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar. The film is slated to release on 26th May, 2023 on the occasion of #VeerSavarkar's 140th birth anniversary."

In the picture, Randeep could be seen standing along with producers Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh, holding a clapboard in their hand.

The film is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar.

Apart from direction, Randeep will also be seen reprising the role of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar in the film.

Previously, the makers announced that director Mahesh Manjrekar will helm the project, but seems like the 'Antim' actor has now opted out from the biopic due to unknown reasons.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, in Maharashtra's Nashik. He was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, and writer. Savarkar is known for coining the term 'Hindutva'.

Meanwhile, Randeep will be also seen in an upcoming crime thriller 'CAT' which is all set to premiere exclusively on Netflix.

Along with this he also has 'Unfair and Lovely' with Illeana D'cruz and a web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Urvashi Rautela in his kitty.

