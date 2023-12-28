Randeep Hooda shares picture of tigress with snare stuck to belly, seeks help of Uttarakhand CM

Mumbai, December 28
Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda on Thursday sought the support of the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and concerned officials in rescuing and treating a tigress, which was spotted with a snare in her belly in the Surai forest range.
Hooda is known for his social activism, and has earlier raised public awareness regarding chronic hunger, and also participated in an anti-suicide initiative.
The 'Sarbjit' fame actor took to X and shared a picture of a tigress running in a forest, with a snare stuck to her stomach.
He captioned the post: "A tigress is moving with a snare in her belly in the Surai forest range, Uttarakhand. Request authorities to take immediate action to rescue and treat her @ukfd_official @pushkardhami @ntca."
The 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai' actor has also tagged the state's Chief Minister in his post.
On the personal front, Randeep tied the knot with actress Lin Laishram on November 29. They got married in a traditional Meitei ceremony in the presence of family members and a few friends in Imphal, Manipur.
On the work front, he will be seen as the lead in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. He also has 'Unfair & Lovely' in his kitty.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 Indian Navy veterans
India had moved the Court of Appeal in Qatar against the dea...
Canada police soon to arrest accused in Hardeep Nijjar killing case: Report
The Canadian media report says 3 sources had told the media ...
SYL row: Union Minister Shekhawat holds meeting with Punjab, Haryana CMs
Ahead of the meeting, a few farmers' outfits from Punjab hel...
134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi
Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport show pa...
Owing to dense fog, no flights arrive in Chandigarh till 11 am; 3 take off late
The early morning Pune-Chandigarh flight diverted to Delhi, ...