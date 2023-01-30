Randeep Hooda takes to writing while recovering from recent injury

Mumbai, January 30

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who is currently recovering from an injury, is using his time to explore the writer in him. The actor was recently injured while riding a horse.

He reportedly fainted and suffered serious injuries while riding. However, he decided to get his thinking cap on and went into writing mode, creating stories and poems.

The actor has penned many short stories inspired by real life in the span of his time in recovery.

Randeep said: "I can vouch now that the left side of your brain (knee) makes you more creative. Since I was playing a writer on screen it seemed like a natural thing to do while recovering." The actor is set to don multiple hats and while he turned writer and director with 'Veer Sarvarkar', he has also produced 'Laal Rang 2'.

He even shared a picture of himself writing on Instagram:

"It becomes difficult to be at absolute rest, and hence, I found a way to utilise my time in writing instead and I can definitely tell you that one of the scariest things in life is to sit with a pen with a blank page in front of you," the actor added.

Randeep was last seen in the Netflix series 'Cat' and it opened up to a positive response. The series, created by Balwinder Singh Janjua, marked the actor's second collaboration with the streamer after the 2020 hit film 'Extraction'.

