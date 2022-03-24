Randeep Hooda to play the titular role in biopic Swatantra Veer Savarkar

Trust Randeep Hooda to surprise the audience with every character that he decides to portray on screen. Producer Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh announce Randeep as the lead of their film, Swatantra Veer Savarkar, the unsung hero of India’s freedom movement.
After the critically acclaimed Sarabjit, producer Sandeep Singh reunites with Randeep Hooda on this project. Randeep will be essaying the role of controversial freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Randeep says, “There are many heroes that have played their part in getting us our independence. However, not everyone has got their due. Savarkar is the most misunderstood, debated and influential of these unsung heroes and his story must be told.”
