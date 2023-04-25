Randeep Hooda's leaked pic from 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' shows him in prisoner's clothes, neck shackle

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 25

Actor Randeep Hooda is known for effortlessly slipping into his characters and soon he be seen in the upcoming film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' in which he essays the titular role.

The actor is wearing many hats for this ambitious project. He is directing, writing and also producing the film.

While the first-look of the film was shared by Randeep himself, now a picture of his character's look from the set has leaked, which shows him wearing a prisoner's clothes with a neck shackle. The actor is sporting a light stubble and short hair in the leaked photo.

Randeeep has reportedly lost a whopping 22 kgs while prepping for the role and weighed 68 kgs. However, he suffered an injury that caused him to gain weight, and he is now at 71 kgs, and is working out his way to shed the extra weight to get it right for the part.

The actor endured knee ailments for years in a row, which caused film projects to be delayed, but he has persevered against all odds and is now ready to return to Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. It took him a few months to get back in action post the injury, but he is in no mood to slow down.

In a recently conversation, Randeep revealed that he didn't know much about Vinakay Damodar Saarkar before he started researching on the role. He shared, "Most books have dedicated just two paragraphs to the armed revolution, which was a part of our freedom struggle. Through extensive research, the movie will showcase their actual contribution."

