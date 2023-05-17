RandeepHooda-starrer Inspector Avinash to premiere on May 18

IANS

Actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for films like Laal Rang, Jannat 2, Monsoon Wedding, Sarbjit and several others, has shared that for his web series Inspector Avinash, he spent time with real life cop Avinash Mishra.

The cop drama is inspired by Avinash Mishra and his fight against crime. Set in Uttar Pradesh of the 1990s, it shows Mishra battling along with his team to curb the growing mafia dominance and illegal arms trade.

Says Randeep Hooda, “As an actor, I am always drawn towards real-life stories of unsung heroes. It is important to tell stories rooted in India, stories that depict the struggles and triumphs of our people. Mishra’s story is nothing short of a real-life modern day Robinhood, fighting against crime and standing up for what’s right and I am truly honoured to be a part of this heroic story. While I love playing cop roles, this one was different. I spent a lot of time with Avinash ji to get the nuances right.”

The show, written and directed by Neerraj Pathak, also features Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Freddy Daruwala, Rahul Mittra, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.

Shot in never-seen-before areas of the state of Uttar Pradesh, the series features a unique mix of urban and rural locations, showcasing their beauty and complexities.

The series will drop on May 18 on JioCinema.