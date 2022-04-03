Randhir Kapoor refutes the news of Ranbir-Alia wedding in April

Chandigarh, April 3
After the reports of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor marriage in April went viral, latter’s uncle Randhir Kapoor, has debunked the news. As per the reports of Bollywood news and gossip website Pinkvilla, the couple is to get married at Kapoor’s ancestral home, RK house, in April this year.
When Randhir was reached to give comments on the news, he categorically denied such reports. “I’m not in Mumbai right now, and I haven’t heard anything about the wedding. If such a big wedding was happening at our house, somebody would have surely called me up and informed me,” Randhir said while speaking to media.
Moreover, mehendi artiste Veena Nagda, who has extensively worked with Alia in the past said, “Nobody has contacted me yet. I met Alia a couple of days back but no mention of wedding from her either. If the wedding is indeed happening this month, then it’s really going to be a short notice for me.”
However, another report suggested that Ranbir and Alia will have an engagement in April with the wedding slated to take place in December this year.
