Rani Mukerji learnt dedication for work from Aamir Khan, shares anecdote from Ghulam

Mumbai, March 16
Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji remembered the shooting of the movie 'Ghulam' and how even after having high fever her co-star Aamir Khan continued to work without taking any break and this became an inspiration for her to give importance to work.
When Rani listened to 'Indian Idol 13' contestant Senjuti Das' rendition of 'Jadoo Hai Tera' from Vikram Bhatt's 1998 film 'Ghulam', she recollected her shooting days with Aamir in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.
Here's a glimpse from the episode:
View this post on Instagram
Rani told Senjuti: "When you started singing the song from 'Ghulam', I had flashbacks because when I started filming for 'Ghulam,' I was only 17 years old. Aamir Khan, who is one of India's biggest stars, was opposite me. I very well remember that we were shooting in Manali for the song and Aamir was down with a high fever. Around that time, I witnessed the dedication of an artist who continued to work even with a fever." She went on to say: "So for me as a newcomer, it was an admirable quality about my co-star, and following in his footsteps, I kept growing in life. When it comes to work, there can be no excuses. Work is most important. I have also heard how independent you are, you also take care of your parents and you have come this far on your own. I pray that all your hard work gets fulfilled by winning the trophy."
While appreciating the contestant for her range and the way she sang two different tracks 'Jadoo Hai Tera' from 'Ghulam' and 'Aga Bai' from her 2012 film, 'Aiyyaa' perfectly, Rani added: "I would only say that Senjuti, you have an excellent range in your voice. Both, 'Jadoo Hai Tera' and 'Aga Bai' are different in their own way, and I'd like to add that the composition of one song was done by Jatin-Lalit and the other by Amit Trivedi. Both the albums, 'Ghulam' and 'Aiyyaa' are my favorite albums." "But the way you started singing 'Aga Bai' which is a very difficult song is just amazing. I am very sure you are going to be a playback singer. You have a very strong and clear voice," concluded Rani.
'Indian Idol 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
IANS
