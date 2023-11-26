Rani Mukerji opens up about dealing with stage fright, stammering problem at IFFI 2023

ANI

Panaji, November 26

Actor Rani Mukerji has made her place in the hearts of the audience with her beauty and acting skills. Known for her versatility, she has received numerous awards and accolades for her performances. The actor started her journey as a teenager and later gave some major hits like 'Ghulam' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

During an interactive session at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa, she recalled her stage fright during her early years in the industry and dealing with the problem of stammering.

Rani shared that in the earlier days mahurat used to be very important for film promotions, saying, "So, it wasn't a platform like this, but it was a mahurat being performed because there used to be a lot of mahurats performed and during mahurats, producers used to invite people from the film industry to announce the film. Nowadays there is social media to announce the film but in those days mahurats used to be very important to announce a film."

She recalled how nervous she was during the mahurat as she had to deliver a dialogue, saying, "I remember wearing this pink wedding attire with full dupatta, and I was 16 years old. It was meant to be this long dialogue, which I really mugged up. I took my talents as a good history student, and I just mugged up the dialogue, and I was really nervous."

The 'Ghulam' actor further opened up about her stammering problem, saying, "I was very nervous because at that time I was not there to be an actor, but rather a good daughter who was doing what her mother said, and as my mother said, you just have to give it a try and do this, and I just thought that I had to do it to the best of my ability. There were so many people in the audience, seniors, family members, and friends. It was the first time I was exposed to an audience that I didn't totally understand and I had to say these lines I had never done stage plays in school I used to do classical dancing so I was used to stage performance but not like dialogue delivery and I also had a tiny stammering problem."

"So I was nervous about what was going to happen, and as soon as the director said lights, camera, action, I began delivering my lines and it came so naturally to me that I was shocked that I really did it, and then there was something in my heart like my instinct that told me that you can do this it is not such a big deal if you do something with your heart," she added.

Meanwhile, Rani was last seen in the drama film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway', which received good responses from the audience.