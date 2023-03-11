Rani Mukerji shares that the end goal of her upcoming film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ is not just to make box office numbers

Rani Mukerji shares that the target of her upcoming film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, is not box office numbers
Actor Rani Mukerji is currently busy promoting her upcoming social drama Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.
During a recent promotional event, Rani along with the film’s producer Nikkhil Advani talked to ace filmmaker Karan Johar about her upcoming film.
Rani said, “The purpose of this film is bigger than a box office success because it needs to create awareness around the stories which happen day in and out for parents outside the country.” During her chat, the Hum Tum actor revealed that she took inspiration from her mother for her role as Mrs Chatterjee and quipped, “I saw it as someone so connected to her roots.” Recently the makers of the film, based on a real-life incident, unveiled the official trailer which has since received a massive response from the fans.
Directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway will be out in theatres on March 17.
