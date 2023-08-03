 Rani Mukerji to deliver masterclass at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Rani Mukerji to deliver masterclass at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Rani Mukerji to deliver masterclass at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

She is nominated for the best actress for her performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' at the festival.

Rani Mukerji to deliver masterclass at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Rani Mukerji. File photo



PTI

Mumbai, August 3

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji will deliver a masterclass detailing her career and life as an actor at the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

The special event will take place on August 10, a day ahead of the 14th edition of the film festival. Mukerji will talk about some of her iconic roles and films, and share insights into her craft and experiences as an actor, a press release stated.

"I'm honoured to have been invited to the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. As an actor, I have been fortunate enough to receive incredible love from people in Australia and I'm looking forward to sharing my journey in Indian cinema through a masterclass that I have been invited to conduct," the 45-year-old actor said in a statement.

Mukerji made her debut at the age of 18 with the 1996 drama "Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat", and made a name for herself with films such as Aamir Khan-starrer "Ghulam" and Karan Johar's "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Over the years, she starred in many critically and commercially successful movies such as "Saathiya", "Hum Tum", "Veer-Zaara", "Black", "Bunty Aur Babli" and "Mardaani".

"It will be a beautiful experience to connect with my fans and cinephiles during this event. I'm ready to delve into some of the most memorable characters from my filmography and try to peel off layers of emotions and nostalgia attached to those characters and scenes.

"I'm humbled that the film festival feels such roles and films have had an everlasting impact in the history of Indian cinema and that they should be discussed with audiences, fans and media in Australia," Mukerji added.

At the 14th edition of the IFFM, Mukerji is nominated for the best actress for her performance in "Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway".

The film gala will run from August 11 to 20. 

#Bollywood #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

CBI quizzes former Jalandhar Police commissioner Kuldeep Chahal in corruption case

2
Diaspora

Australian court overturns law banning Sikhs from carrying kirpans in schools

3
Diaspora

Sikh owner of 7-Eleven store in California, his employee beat up robber; what they did next will warm your hearts

4
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

5
Punjab

Pathankot land scam: Punjab Chief Secretary orders registration of FIR against retired DDPO

6
Nation

AFT Bar asks Supreme Court to take action against Defence Secy for interfering with judicial functioning

7
Nation

Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat and contest elections

8
Punjab

Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

9
Nation

Truth always triumphs, I thank people for support: Rahul Gandhi on SC relief in 'Modi surname' case

10
Delhi

'Overhyped’: Karnataka health minister says Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics left him ‘disappointed’

Don't Miss

View All
‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Top News

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sentenced to 3 years in jail in Toshakhana case: Reports

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested after court gives him 3-year jail sentence in Toshakhana case

Verdict comes a day after Islamabad HC set aside a session c...

General strike cripples normal life in Manipur’s Imphal Valley

3 killed, 3 injured in fresh violence in Manipur’s Bishnupur; curfew relaxation hours slashed

The 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating commit...

Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed

Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed

Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata says curfew has b...

3 Army personnel killed in encounter In Kashmir's Kulgam, search for terrorists on

Search operation under way in J-K’s Kulgam for terrorists who killed 3 soldiers

Friday's encounter between security personnel and the terror...

Elgar case: Activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira to walk out of jail as court issues their release order

Elgar case: Activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira to walk out of jail as court issues release order

The accused are currently lodged in Taloja jail in neighbour...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes encroachments from IDH market

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes encroachments from IDH market

Knotty Affair: Loose wires run across windows, balconies in old city’s Katra Baghian

One held with 1-kg heroin, drug money

Man hacked to death over minor issue

7 booked for murder bid

Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

Only 675 Chandigarh households get PMAY aid in 3 years

Chandigarh: As complaints of bias pour in, GMCH-32 modifies MD/MS counselling process

Son of former CISF Inspector among 4 nabbed with drugs in Chandigarh

Rs 5K cr sanctioned for Punjab, Chandigarh railway stations

2 special steel spans set up on RRTS corridor

2 special steel spans set up on RRTS corridor

BJP leader Kapil Mishra appointed vice-president of party’s Delhi unit

Delhi court accepts Jagdish Tytler's bail bond in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Supreme Court appoints ex-judge as interim DERC chief

Woman’s death in lift: Maker, others booked

Punjab Police recover 4 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan

Punjab Police recover 4 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan

Woman’s gold chain snatched in daylight

Eye ailments add to misery of flood-hit people in tents in Jalandhar's Lohian

Book ex-DDPO over land scam in Pathankot, orders Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma

CBI quizzes Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal over graft

Infested with termites, new wooden badminton courts getting damaged

Infested with termites, new wooden badminton courts getting damaged

Traffic issues, contaminated water supply irk residents

Friend hacked victim to death, arrested

Man gets 10 years’ RI for bid to rape 5-yr-old

Police Range cracks whip against drug peddlers, gangsters, terrorists

Residents edgy as Patiala MC begins work on public toilet at park

Residents edgy as Patiala MC begins work on public toilet at park

Farmers, AAP workers protest in front of Sanaur MLA’s residence

Patiala District dengue count doubles in a week

Asian Games: Patiala fencer makes the cut

Vans with flood relief flagged off