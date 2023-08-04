Rani Mukerji to share excerpts from her cinematic journey at the 14th Indian Film Festival in Melbourne

Recently, it was announced that Rani Mukerji would be conducting an exclusive master-class on her journey in the world of cinema at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The special event will take place a day ahead of the 14th Indian Film Festival in Melbourne on August 10.

From her early breakthroughs in films like Raja Ke Aayegi Baraat and Kuch Kuch Hota Hain to her captivating performances in Saathiya, Yuva, Hum Tum, Black, No One Killed Jessica, Mardaani, and Hichki, Rani Mukerji’s career boasts of many cinematic achievements.

Rani Mukerji shared, “I’m honoured to have been invited to the 14th Indian Film Festival to be held in Melbourne. As an actor, I have been fortunate enough to receive incredible love from people in Australia and am looking forward to sharing my journey in Indian cinema through a masterclass that I have been invited to conduct. I think it will be a beautiful experience to connect with my fans and cinephiles during this event. I’m ready to delve into some of the most memorable characters from my filmography.”