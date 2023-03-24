Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone and other celebs reach Pradeep Sarkar's residence for Antim Darshan

ANI
Mumbai, March 24
Deepika Padukone, Dia Mirza, Rhea Chakraborty, Neil Nitin Mukesh and many other celebrities were spotted at Pradeep Sarkar's residence to pay their last respects to the director.
The director passed away at 67 in the wee hours of Friday.
Among the celebrities, Vidya Balan also reached the late director's house with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Vidya started her career in Hindi films with Pradeep Sarkar's 'Parineeta' (2005), which was a screen adaptation of the prolific Bengali writer Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's short story titled 'Parineeta'. Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt played important characters in the movie.
Apart from the debutante Vidya, 'Parineeta' is also remembered for its timeless melodies. Songs like 'Piya bole piyu bole', and ' Yeh hawayein' of this movie still top the charts of listeners.
As per reports, Pradeep has been on dialysis for a long.
Director Hansal Mehta took to Twitter on Friday morning to confirm Pradeep's death. Sharing a picture of the director, Hansal wrote, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP." Manoj Bajpayee, Ajay Devgn, Kunal Kohli and many others shared their fond memories of the director.
Apart from films, Pradeep has left noteworthy works in the world of advertisements and making videos for independent music.
