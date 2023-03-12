Rani Mukherjee touches feet of Karan Johar at Mrs. Chatterjee v/s Norway event

The makers of Rani Mukherjee’s upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway had a press meet on Friday.
Karan Johar, a dear friend of Rani, joined the discussion with the lead actor and the team. Rani touched Karan’s feet which won the hearts of millions.
Reacting to Rani’s gesture, Karan said, “Our relationship is unique. When I was young, she used to be my sister, then she became bhabhi (sister-in-law). Taking a cue from Karan’s words, Rani said, “But won’t become your mother any day.” The videos of funny banter between two besties are doing the rounds on the internet.
