Ranveer kisses Deepika on the ramp walk at Manish Malhotra's Bridal couture show

Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, stars of the upcoming romantic film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, turned showstoppers for designer Manish Malhotra at a grand bridal couture show in Mumbai. Ranveer donned a white sherwani along with a glittery floral-printed jacket. During the ramp walk, he took a dramatic pause and planted a kiss on his wife Deepika Padukone’s cheek. He also sought the blessing of his mother, who sat beside Deepika, by touching her feet. Deepika wore an off-white net saree. Paired with an embroidered halter-neck blouse. She accessorised her look with diamond-emerald jewellery.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, wore a silvery bejewelled lehenga, looking like the perfect bride with her long dupatta and matching jewellery. Manish Malhotra’s show was attended by many celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi. Mukesh Ambani and his family were also present at the event.

On the film front, Ranveer and Alia will be sharing the screen in the movie Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. It is set to hit the theatres on July 28.

