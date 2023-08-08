 Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer 'RRKP' rakes in Rs 200 crore globally, Karan Johar gets emotional : The Tribune India

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer 'RRKP' rakes in Rs 200 crore globally, Karan Johar gets emotional

Karan Johar expresses gratitude to the writers, dress designers and musicians of the film

Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar in a BTS still from 'RRKP'. ANI



Mumbai, August 8

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar's recently released romantic drama film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi has now crossed Rs 200 crore mark globally.

The film marks KJo's return to the director's chair after seven years.

On Monday, Karan took to his Instagram account and penned down an emotional post as his film entered the Rs 200 crore club.

He wrote, "Prior to the release of this film, I felt that at any point of time I would need an IV drip and was near collapse!! The question I asked myself was - is it the long 7 year gap? Or the anxiety built over the last 3 years. Or the fact that we live in an ambiguous box office time. Whatever the real reason is - I was a bonafide mess! But the Friday, 28th of July, I felt nothing but gratitude, validation and sheer joy. This film is truly a product of team energy & love."

He expressed gratitude to the writers, dress designers and musicians of the film and wrote, "I want to first express my deepest gratitude to the writing forces of this film - Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy, who guided me through the narrative journey of our film. Special mention to Ishita Moitra, who brought so much humour, introspection and cinema drama to the screenplay and crackling dialogues. This entire writing process would not have been possible without the creative governance & brilliance of Somen Mishra. To my best friend and the couture maverick, Manish Malhotra and to the supremely talented Eka Lakhani for matching the sari to Gucci with equal elan! Manush Nandan - for painting every frame so so beautifully. The maestro editor, Nitin Baid for keeping me in check! The aesthetic force and the best hug in town - Amrita. To Sohel & Debu Da, for taking us to the finish line with sheer expertise. To my absolute favourite Pritam da and his entire team - for creating and weaving musical magic that enhanced every scene of the film. To Amitabh Bhattacharya for his genius mind!!," he added.

Karan also wrote for the choreographers Vaibhavi Merchant, Remo, Ganesh Acharaya and Farah Khan and the star cast Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

"Vaibhavi Merchant, for putting your heart & soul into the spectacle songs with the ease of a veteran Ganesh masterji, for making the nation ask the same question What Jhumka?! Remo sir, for creating the heartthrob of our film! To my closest and dearest Farah Khan - no one could conceptualize the retro melody better than you! To Rahul Nanda and Himanshu Nanda - for making this film your own & creating such a fantastic visual campaign for us... The cast - the spine and soul of our film! I am eternally grateful to the legendary Dharam ji, Jaya ji & Shabana ji for not only lending their presence to our film but adding so much gravitas to each and every moment. I am in debt forever!," the note further reads.

For the lead actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, he wrote, "To Rocky & Rani, I have a separate love letter I want to write to you but I want to say you're the most indispensable part of this prem kahaani. Both of you, not only made the film what it is but also gave me so much energy from the love you gave me. I love you both to the moon & back and I hope and pray that I get to work with you soon again."

The film marks Ranveer and Alia's second collaboration after 'Gully Boy'.

