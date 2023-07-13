Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's dance track What Jhumka from RARKPK out now

ANI

The makers of the upcoming romantic comedy film, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, on Wednesday unveiled the second track of the film, What Jhumka.

Taking to Instagram, director Karan Johar shared the song which he captioned, “The Biggest (jhumka) drop of the season - #WhatJhumka out now! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahaani, in cinemas on 28th July.”

Sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, the song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

The song also has few lines from the iconic track — Jhoomka Gira Re Bareilly Ke Bazaar Mein.

