Koffee With Karan-8: Ranveer Singh candidly confesses engagement ring for Deepika Padukone was beyond his reach

Chandigarh, October 26

The electrifying duo of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, graced Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan 8, and gave fans a glimpse into their love story, careers, and life as a married couple. One revelation that stole the spotlight was Ranveer Singh's confession about the diamond ring he presented to Deepika during his proposal.

Ranveer disclosed that he had popped the question to Deepika in 2015, and they managed to keep it a well-guarded secret for three years. When questioned about the impressive diamond ring he gifted Deepika, Ranveer humorously admitted, "Yes sir, beyond my resources at the time, perhaps, but even so, a very impressive one." He revealed that he proposed to Deepika during a romantic getaway to the Maldives.

Reflecting on that special moment, Ranveer reminisced, "So, after the success of 'Ram-Leela,' we were in the dating phase. At one point, when I felt it was the right time, I decided she was the one. So, I thought, 'Before anything else happens, let's just put a ring on it.' I conspired with my sister and mom to acquire the ring. We were planning a holiday, and I made up my mind to propose to her during that vacation. I acquired the ring and my family asked, 'Are you going to propose? Shouldn't you consult her parents?' But back then, I didn't have that level of maturity. I said, 'No, I'm going to marry her, so I'll ask her directly.' We went to the Maldives, and I carried the ring secretly. We did the sandbank adventure, and she said yes."

Their love story culminated in a beautiful wedding in 2018, a glimpse of which was revealed as they shared their wedding video on the show.

In addition to their love story, Ranveer Singh also opened up about his professional setbacks. He discussed facing three consecutive flops and how it impacted him. "I went through a lot, especially after 'Cirkus.' Coming out of the pandemic, we had this beautiful film, '83.' It was just released at the wrong time. 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' was another lovely, well-intentioned film that ultimately found its audience on streaming platforms. For 'Cirkus,' I had a limited contribution and responsibility, so I can't beat myself up over it. However, experiencing three major flops in a row was new to me. I wasn't in a good place. But I eventually came to terms with everything and emerged from it with more gratitude in my heart than ever before."

When questioned about the possibility of being the right fit for 'Don 3,' Ranveer Singh responded with confidence, "Give me a chance. In the past 12-13 years, I've done decent work. I deserve a chance."

