Ranveer Singh claims nude photo ‘tampered with and morphed’

ANI
Mumbai, September 15
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recorded his statement in the nude photoshoot case with Mumbai Police on August 29.
Nude photoshoot controversy | Mumbai Police recorded the statement of actor Ranveer Singh in the nude photoshoot case on Aug 29. As per information accessed now, the actor in his statement has claimed that someone has tampered with and morphed one of the photos of the actor. https://t.co/7rtuPiL9Mh— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022
According to sources, the actor has claimed that someone had tampered with and morphed one of his photos.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 Dalit sisters found hanging from tree in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri; family alleges rape, murder
Six persons have been arrested, the main accused wanted to m...
40 Punjabi youths block Canadian police officer's car in Surrey; to face deportation
The police officer had issued a traffic notice to a car driv...
Jharkhand raises reservation for SC, ST, others to 77 per cent
The Hemant Soren-led UPA government also gives its nod to a ...
Former Pakistan cricket umpire Asad Rauf dies of cardiac arrest
Rauf had made his first appearance as an umpire in internati...