Ranveer Singh claims nude photo ‘tampered with and morphed’

ANI

Mumbai, September 15

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recorded his statement in the nude photoshoot case with Mumbai Police on August 29.

Nude photoshoot controversy | Mumbai Police recorded the statement of actor Ranveer Singh in the nude photoshoot case on Aug 29. As per information accessed now, the actor in his statement has claimed that someone has tampered with and morphed one of the photos of the actor. https://t.co/7rtuPiL9Mh — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022

According to sources, the actor has claimed that someone had tampered with and morphed one of his photos.

