 Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, other celebrities vote in Mumbai : The Tribune India

  • India
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, other celebrities vote in Mumbai

Polling is underway since 7 am in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra

Ranveer and Deepika cast their votes at a polling booth in Bandra.  @ANI



PTI

Mumbai, May 20

Popular Hindi cinema stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar and Tabu were among the celebrities who stepped out to exercise their right to vote for Lok Sabha election 2024 here on Monday.

Polling was underway since 7 am in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra, including six in Mumbai.

Ranveer and Deepika cast their votes at a polling booth in Bandra.        

Kumar, who voted for the first time since receiving Indian citizenship, was one of the early voters.

“I want my India to be developed and strong. I’ve kept these things in my mind when I went to cast my vote. All the Indians should think what is right for them and vote,” Kumar said after voting at a polling station in Juhu.

PTI

Akthar, who queued up at a polling station in Bandra West to cast his vote, said, “My vote is for good governance, the government that looks after all people, gives us a better city.” The actor-filmmaker urged people, especially youngsters to step out and vote.

“I just heard from somebody that young people are complaining that it’s too hot but it’s not hot at all, so please do step out, do vote,” Akhtar said.

PTI

Tabu was also seen showing her inked finger to the paparazzi.

Filmmaker Zoya Aktar and mother Honey Irani also accompanied Farhan to cast their votes.

Actor Hema Malini, who’s a BJP candidate from Mathura Lok Sabha constituency, said she is hopeful that voters’ turnout will be good.

“We are very much concerned (about voter turn-out). We’ve done maximum publicity for people to come and vote. Across India, celebrities have requested (people to vote). I’m sure the voter turnout will be good,” Malini, who was accompanied by daughter Esha, said after casting her vote in Mumbai.

PTI

Malini’s husband Dharmendra, 88, said, “They (voters) know how to be a good Indian citizen. They know how to take India to great heights, and they know how and what to do for that.” Other Bollywood celebrities, who have voted so far, include Sanya Malhotra, Govinda, Manoj Bajpayee, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Subhash Ghai, noted poet and lyricist Gulzar, his filmmaker daughter Meghna Gulzar, Aamir Khan’s children Ira Khan and Junaid Khan.

Bajpayee also urged people to cast their votes.     

“It is the biggest celebration of democracy. You get this chance to elect your leader in five years. I appeal to everyone to use your right because you will get this chance again after five years and for those five years, you will not have the right to complain,” the actor said.

‘Vote because you have a choice! Vote because you have a voice!! Vote because it is duty! Vote because it is your right! #Election2024 #LokSabhaElection2024 #Vote #Votingday,’ Gowariker wrote on X alongside a photo of himself.

“There are hundreds of issues facing a nation but I am voting for positivity, development, unleashing the potential of this beautiful country and young, voting for equal distribution of wealth and not to be lopsided, and for a happier society which can take care of old and children,” Mehra said after casting his vote.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal said, “Everyone should cast their vote no matter if it’s hot or cold. You are voting for the country and India’s growth.”     

Anil Kapoor said it his “duty and right” to vote.

PTI

“I am proud to be a citizen of this country, there is no country like India. The voter turnout is terrific. I’m sure more people will come (to vote),” Kapoor said.

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, who along with her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt came to vote, also urged others to vote.

‘Please go out and cast your vote. Your voice matters! #MumbaiNorthCentral #Bandra #Mumbai,’ Pooja Bhatt wrote on X.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli, who cast his vote in Pali Hill in Bandra West in Mumbai, appealed to people to vote.

“I appeal to people to vote because that’s your right, and later you don’t have the right to complain if you don’t vote. So, you must vote and enjoy the rest of the day,” Kohli said.

Actor Shriya Saran said voting is the easiest thing to do.

“Voting is the biggest power that you’ve and with this you can have a better future. Voting is the easiest thing to do, it barely takes a minute or two to vote. It feels good to see how senior citizens have stepped out to vote, then the new generation can do it too,” Saran, who cast her vote in Versova, said.

Veteran actor Shubha Khote and her actor daughter Bhavana Balsavar also cast their votes.

“I’ve come here and want everyone to vote for the right person. Whatever is needed we should get that. I hope everyone gets inspired watching us and comes out to vote,” Khote said after casting her vote at a polling booth in Juhu’s Gandhigram school in Mumbai.

