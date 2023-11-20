Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone react to team India's loss in World Cup 2023 final

ANI

ANI

Mumbai, November 20

Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone popularly known as 'DeepVeer' reacted to team India's loss against Australia at the World Cup 2023 final.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer wrote on his Instagram stories, "Some highs. Some lows. Some good days, some bad days. Some wins, some losses. That's sport. That's life. We are all gutted, but let's applaud our boys for giving it their all."

Deepika, on the other hand, shared a picture of the National flag on her Instagram stories.

The couple was spotted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday cheering for team India.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

In the chase of 241, India started off really well and had Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

Mohammed Shami took one wicket while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets as well.

Travis was given the 'Player of the Match' for his century.

