Ranveer Singh drops details on shooting electric shock scenes in 'Cirkus'

Mumbai, December 16

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh opened up about shooting a scene of getting an electric shock in the film 'Cirkus'. He shared that film director Rohit Shetty made him do the rehearsals repeatedly so as to make it look realistic.

He said, "Rohit sir made me rehearse the scene way before we started shooting, to perfect the reaction of a person getting electrified. We rehearsed so much that our scenes look very natural and are not overdone. It is not a situation where you can take real-life experience and perform."

Revealing how he tried his best to bring perfection to the scene, Ranveer said, "One can't just go and grab an electric wire to understand the reaction. I have tried to do it my way and there are a few special effects added by Rohit sir to make it look more real."

'Cirkus' is a comedy-drama directed by Rohit Shetty, with Ranveer Singh playing a double role.

Ranveer heaped praises on Rohit's direction and added, "Rohit sir's films are made for big screens and one can witness the visual spectacle through 'Cirkus'. The film will surely leave everyone in splits."

Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandes, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Rohit Shetty and others will appear on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote 'Cirkus'. IANS

#Kapil Sharma #Mumbai #Ranveer Singh