Ranveer Singh gets NBA legend Shaq to dance on ‘Khalibali’

Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh recently danced with NBA star Shaq, also known as Shaquille O’Neal, on his popular number Khalibali from the film Padmaavat.

Ranveer, who is appointed as the NBA brand ambassador for India, took to Instagram where he shared a video with the NBA legend. The two are seen doing the hook step of the number. “Big Man x Bad Man! The collab you didn’t know you needed! Here’s Shaq doing Khalibali! Yes. You read that right! Shaq-a-bibi! @shaq,” Ranveer wrote in the caption. Ranveer’s friends Varun Dhawan, Dino Morea and singer Tesherr couldn’t stop commenting on the video. While Varun wrote, “Shaq attack,” the Jalebi Baby hitmaker commented, “Cultural ambassador #1” Rapper Badshah also wrote, “Shaqaaal” in the comments.

On the work front, Ranveer currently has two films in his kitty, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Cirkus. —IANS