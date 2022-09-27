 Ranveer Singh gives shout-out to team 'Brahmastra' : The Tribune India

'I thoroughly enjoyed 'Brahmastra' experience, the 'Astraverse'.

Ranveer Singh. File photo

PTI

Mumbai, September 27

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on Tuesday gave a shout-out to the team of "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva" and said he thoroughly enjoyed watching the big-screen spectacle.

Starring Ranveer's contemporaries Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the Ayan Mukerji-directed epic fantasy movie has been a runaway success, raising over Rs 360 crores gross at the global box office.

"I thoroughly enjoyed the 'Brahmastra' experience, the 'Astraverse'. It is a fantastic big-screen offering and something unlike anything we've seen in Hindi cinema. I truly appreciate the efforts of my friends and putting that out there," the actor, who is rumoured to be attached with the second part of "Brahmastra", said.

Ranveer was speaking at a session during the inaugural day of the FICCI Frames 2022 here.

The actor, known for delivering blockbusters such as "Bajirao Mastani", "Simmba", and "Gully Boy", believes the Indian entertainment sector has witnessed a rapid acceleration in recent years that has led to a "clear distinction" between entertainment meant for the big screen and at home.

"There is now a very clear distinction between what is meant for the big screen. With the films releasing in theatres, it's imperative to have big-screen appeal, visual spectacle, scale, something you can't really experience at home or then a community watch.

"It's not the same when you're sitting alone and watching at home on the couch... It's a completely new landscape with the rise of new verticals... Our Indian audiences are watching shows that have been created in other countries and the reverse is happening too," he added.

Talking about his acting endeavours, Ranveer said his next movie "Cirkus", directed by his "Simmba" maker Rohit Shetty, is "quite disruptive for my own filmography".

Set to be released on this Christmas, "Cirkus" is based on William Shakespeare's classic play "The Comedy of Errors" and revolves around two sets of identical twins, who were accidentally separated at birth.

The most special moment for Ranveer during the making of the movie was when he shot with comedy legend Johnny Lever, he recalled.

"Shetty's brand of cinema has a cult following. I'm very proud to be a part of it with all the comedy stars... I had a moment when I was on set with Mr Johnny Lever. I couldn't believe that I was in the same movie. I was performing a comedy scene with Johnny Lever and he's a titan of Hindi cinema," he added.

Ranveer had a similar experience when he worked with screen legend Dharmendra on filmmaker Karan Johar's upcoming directorial "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani".

"When I saw his face, I was like, 'Bro, look at what's happening!' This is an out-of-body moment. For me, this was absolutely surreal. I was giving a shot with Dharmendra, the legend of Hindi cinema. I could hardly believe it. And that's why every now and then and ever so often. There will be a situation and experience or an instance, which is just it's like, straight out of a fantasy," he said.

Also starring Alia, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, the romance drama will hit theatres on February 10.

As an actor, Ranveer said he wishes to bring forward a new aspect of his personality with every character.

However, there are days when he worries that he might run out of the "bag of tricks" one day, he added.

"I hope that when I play different characters, it's a constant exploration of who I am and playing different characters will reveal myself to me. I hope I continue to get roles in which I can explore various facets of my repertoire," he said.

