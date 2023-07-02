Ranveer Singh grooves to 'Tum Kya Mile' in new hilarious video: Check out

ANI

Mumbai, July 2

After Alia Bhatt treated fans with a video of her singing 'Tum Kya Mile' song from her upcoming romantic film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', actor Ranveer Singh posted a hilarious video.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer treated fans to a new reel where he teased Alia.

He captioned the video in hindi, "The budget was not as much as Alia's reel. #TumKyaMile @aliaabhatt." He is seen dressed in brown shirt and blue jeans.

In the video, Ranveer was enjoying and grooving to the new song.

To, this Alia replied, "Legend!!!!!"

The actor's fans and industry friends also chimed in the comments section.

Actors Nupur Sanon and Trisha Krishnan reacted with laughing emojis. A fan wrote, "haters will say this is green screen now." Another commented, "Better than brahmastra and adipurush combined." Makers of the romantic film on Wednesday unveiled the much-awaited track of the film 'Tum Kya Mile'.

Karan Johar took to Insta and shared the song which he captioned, "Any love story deserves a fitting love song! And I'm blessed that #TumKyaMile happened to our kahaani - #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani! Song out now! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in cinemas 28th July."

Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal's mesmerizing vocal prowess coupled with the soul-stirring lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, this romantic melody evokes an array of emotions. Adding to the magical experience is the musical genius of Pritam, whose composition sets the perfect backdrop for this romantic masterpiece.

The makers recently unveiled the teaser of the film which had a few lines from the song 'Tum Kya Mile', since then fans were eagerly waiting for the full track.

In the song, Ranveer and Alia could be seen romancing each other in the snowcapped mountains of Kashmir. Interestingly, the film also brings back the famous chiffon sarees and actors dancing amidst snow-clad mountains.

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer, Alia, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

