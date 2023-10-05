Ranveer Singh is so happy to be with 'Mera Mahi' MS Dhoni

ANI

Mumbai, October 5

Actor Ranveer Singh is all smiles as he poses with former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer shared a selfie featuring him and MS Dhoni.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Mera Mahi[?][?] @mahi7781 #hero #icon #legend #goat #bigbrother."

In the picture, Ranveer is seen in his uber-cool black outfit and flaunted his Simmba look.

Dhoni is seen in his new long hair look and is donning a blue t-shirt.

Here's the post:

Ranveer is also seen planting a kiss on Dhoni's cheek.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, the fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Actor Nupur Sanon wrote, "At the top."

One of the users wrote, "2 favorite in one frame" On Wednesday, 'RRR' actor Ram Charan dropped a picture with MS Dhoni and called him "India's pride".

Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan shared the picture which he captioned, "Soo Happy to meet India's pride."

Check it out:

Dhoni, considered a talismanic wicket-keeper batsman who went by the nickname 'Captain Cool', led India in 332 matches, the most by a captain in international cricket. Of these, he won 178, lost 120, and tied six while 15 ended in no result. His winning percentage as a captain is 53.61. These numbers, combined with the trophies he has won, make him India's most successful captain ever.

In these 332 matches, he scored 11,207 runs in 330 innings at an average of 46.89 and a strike rate of over 76. He scored 11 centuries and 71 fifties as a captain, with the best score of 224. Suffice it to say, the burden of captaincy did not affect MS at all.

His success at the international level spilled over to franchise cricket as well. He represented and led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhoni has won five IPL titles with CSK - 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. He also won two Champions League T20 titles with CSK in 2010 and 2014.

In 250 IPL matches, he has scored 5,082 runs at an average of 38.79 and a strike rate of 135.92. He has scored 24 half-centuries, with the best score of 84*. He is the seventh-highest run-scorer in IPL history.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is all set to reprise his character Simmba in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.

Apart from this, he will be seen in director Farhan Akhtar's next action thriller film 'Don 3'.

