Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone while dancing at Karan Deol's reception party

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 19

The Internet has been flooded with photos and videos of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding festivities. On Sunday evening, newlywed couple hosted a star-studded reception party. The ceremony was attended by notable members of the film industry. But it was the B-town power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who stole the evening with their dance performance.

Here's a video from the reception:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In a viral video, DeepVeer can be seen dancing to the tunes of Kishore Kumar's ‘Om Shanti Om.’

Both put their hands up in the air and swayed to the music. During the dance, Ranveer romantically wrapped his arm around his ladylove Deepika, bringing her in his embrace and kissing her on the cheek.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spotted at Karan Deol's wedding reception 😍♥️ pic.twitter.com/h1e5S5UCeG — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) June 18, 2023

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dancing at Karan Deol Wedding reception 😍♥️ #DeepVeer pic.twitter.com/D38as1cfG3 — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) June 18, 2023

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spotted at Karan Deol's wedding reception 😍♥️ pic.twitter.com/h1e5S5UCeG — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) June 18, 2023

Newlywed couple, Karan Deol and his wife Drisha Acharya also shook a leg with Ranveer and Deepika. Several other photos and videos of the pair are also circulating on social media, in which both of them can be seen sitting and watching others dance at the wedding reception.

Here's a video from their entry:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Deepika looked lovely in a black ethnic anarkali kurta with gold embroidery. Ranveer opted for a sheer white bandhgala sherwani to complement his wife's pick.

Ranveer's family was also present at the reception, including his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, mother Anju Bhavnani, and sister Ritika Bhavnani.

#deepika padukone #Drisha Acharya #Karan Deol #ranveer singh