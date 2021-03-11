Ranveer Singh Malik on working alongside Shabir Ahluwalia

Actor Ranveer Singh Malik, who is currently seen as Rahul, actor Shabir Ahluwalia’s younger brother in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, is excited to be a part of the show. The actor says that he shares a great bond with Shabir and is concentrating on learning from him. Ranveer mentions, “He is such a gem of a person and I am sure I will get to learn from him, not only about acting but life as well. We often play games in between scenes. It’s fun working with him and I must praise him for how he manages to balance work, family and his health. This is something that I must learn from him.”

Ranveer plays a negative character in the show, but is not worried that he will get typecast in this particular type of role. “An actor’s job is to perform whatever role he or she is given. Earlier, people used to get typecast by playing specific roles. But after the web series trend, more types of characters came up. In fact, sometimes people start loving characters that are very different from the typical hero. It all depends on how good you perform and how the public can relate to you,” concludes the actor.