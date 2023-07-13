Ranveer Singh Malik talks about the new show Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti

After Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, producer Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is coming up with another fiction, titled Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. Ranveer Singh Malik, who plays Rahul in Radha Mohan, is excited about the new show.
“It’s a delightful experience working with the team at LSD. We are blessed that our show is running so well that there is an amalgamation with another show, Shiv Shakti, which is interconnected with us. The audience will definitely love this new narrative too. Our producer, Prateek Sharma, has executed everything well. The best thing about him is that he understands the audience,” he says.
