Ranveer Singh on playing a Gujarati once again!

After playing a Gujarati in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali cult classic Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Ranveer Singh is set to play a Gujarati character once again in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Ranveer says, “I’m playing a Gujarati boy again after Ram Leela, a film that gave me the mounting of a star in this industry. Ram Leela showered me with incredible love from people, especially Gujaratis!” About his love for Gujarat, Ranveer says, “I love everything about Gujarat – its culture, its vibrancy, its zeal to be the best, and its people.