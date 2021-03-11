Ranveer Singh reaches Cannes to be with Deepika Padukone, couple party with Rebecca Hall

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 23

A new picture of Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone partying with Hollywood star Rebecca Hall at Cannes has surfaced on the internet. Their fans are excited because finally Deepika is united with her husband Ranveer.

Deepika is one of the jury members at the Cannes Film Festival. A string of pictures from the prestigious annual event are doing rounds on social media wherein Ranveer and Deepika are seen partying with Hall.

Shared by a fan account, the photos feature Deepika and Ranveer along with Rebecca Hall, who is also a juror at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Deepika is dressed in a Louis Vuitton ensemble that has a fuchsia pink mid-length skirt and a white collared blouse featuring a monochrome graphic print. Ranveer is seen in a graphic print black-and-white shirt. Rebecca, on the other hand, is posing in a floral print and embroidered gown.

We get to see contrasting expressions in the viral photos. In one picture, the trio makes poker face expression and in the second, they burst into laughter.

Take a look:

Deepika has been sharing some really glamorous videos and photos from her red carpet moments. On Thursday, when she shared pictures in a red Louis Vuitton creation, Ranveer decided to take a flight.

A red gown with plunging neckline and really-thin straps, Deepika wore it with aplomb. The gown had peplum detailing around the waist and a voluminous skirt. She completed the look it with a statement necklace from Cartier.

As soon as Deepika posted the photos, Ranveer wrote, “Ok! That’s it! I’m taking a flight.” In another comment he wrote, “Killing me”.

Check out Ranveer's comments:

So, Ranveer actually took a flight to join his wife at the French Riviera and fans are celebrating their reunion.