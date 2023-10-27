Ranveer Singh says he 'phasaoed' Deepika Padukone, narrates the 'picture-perfect' proposal scene in Maldives

IANS

Mumbai, October 27

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who has graced the couch of 'Koffee With Karan' season 8, with his wife Deepika Padukone, shared about the dreamy proposal he had planned for his ladylove in Maldives.

Bollywood's power couple Deepika and Ranveer have once again captured the hearts of their fans with their enchanting appearance on 'Koffee with Karan', hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

The couple's recent rendezvous on the show has left their admirers in awe, as they witnessed the genuine and endearing connection between Deepika and Ranveer, reaffirming their status as the darlings of the film industry.

Talking about the proposal, Ranveer said: “We go to Maldives and I am secretly carrying the ring with me, we do the sandbank adventure where a boat takes us out to the middle of the sea, there is just one tiny sliver of sand in the middle and all around is just nothing, it's just sea, just infinite sea.”

“They drop you over there, they put up a tent for you, you can chill there for the day, then they leave. It was literally just her and me in the middle of the sea. I was like, this is it, I have done it. It was the perfect scenario. I also admit that I kind of phasaoed her,” he shared.

Ranveer further revealed: “I said I am going to make this proposal scene so picture perfect that she won't be able to say no, she will be compelled to say yes. So, they have dropped us off and left, it is just her and me on the island. I popped the question, gave her the ring, she didn't expect it, she got emotional and that was it. She said yes and I felt like the king of the world and yeah, we were engaged.”

He went on: “We come straight from Maldives and we go to Bangalore because that was my big masterplan. We will be there for a day or two and the third day, I will sit the family down and tell them that, look I am truly, madly, deeply in love with your daughter. I have proposed marriage to her and she has said yes, I had everything prepared for her.”

The show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

