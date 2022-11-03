Ranveer Singh shares video of his ‘cutie’ wife Deepika Padukone; watch duo indulging in fun banter on yacht ride

ANI

Mumbai, November 3

From flirty messages to quirky posts, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's banter on Instagram always manages to set the Internet on fire.

If you are a DeepVeer admirer (fans fondly address Deepika and Ranveer as 'DeepVeer'), you must check out Ranveer's latest post where he called his wife his "cutie."

Ranveer took to his Instagram story and shared a video of the two of them together, in which she can be seen playfully hitting him as he records her.

"Cutie," he captioned the video, adding a pink heart emoji.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, after dating for six years.

