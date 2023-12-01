 Ranveer Singh strikes a pose with his screen idol Johnny Depp at Red Sea Film Festival, fans can't keep calm : The Tribune India

Actors Ranveer Singh and Johnny Depp. ANI



Jeddah, December 1

The ongoing third edition of the Red Sea Film Festival has turned out to be extra special for actor Ranveer Singh's fans.

Not only did the 'Simmba' star receive a special honour at the gala, but also got an opportunity to meet his 'screen idol' and Hollywood actor Johnny Depp in Saudi Arabia.

The official Instagram page of the Red Sea Film Festival posted several pictures and videos from the ongoing edition. In one of the images, Ranveer is seen striking a pose with none other than Johnny Depp.

This particular moment has left Ranveer's fans extremely excited.

Reacting to the picture, an Instagram user commented, "Woaaah. Love this one." "So lovely to see these two connect! Love Johnny Depp," another one wrote.

Both Ranveer and Johnny could be seen twinning in black.

Ranveer undoubtedly shared his fanboy moment meeting Johnny Depp. He also gave him a huge shout-out while receiving a special honour at the festival.

A viral video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Ranveer said, "Wow! One of my screen idols is in the house, ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Johnny Depp. My good, sir, I've followed your work since Edward Scissorhands and What's Eating Gilbert Grape. What an honor to be receiving this in your presence. Thank you for everything that you unknowingly taught me about the craft. Master of transformation, versatility, something that I am inspired by you." Ranveer's warm gesture brought a huge smile on Johnny Depp's face.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ranveer is all set to surprise the audience with his exciting line-up of his films next year.

He will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again', which also stars his wife Deepika Padukone, actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3', which is expected to release in 2025.

