Ranveer Singh surprises wife Deepika Padukone at work on their wedding anniversary; presents her with flowers, chocolates

ANI
Washington, November 15
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who recently marked 4 years of his marriage with Deepika Padukone, gave major couple goals to fans by giving a surprise visit to his wife on their anniversary.
As Deepika was unable to celebrate her anniversary on Monday due to professional commitments, Ranveer surprised his wife by visiting her office and presenting her flowers and chocolates.
Ranveer took to his Instagram Stories and posted a picture of his visit. In it, Deepika was seen working with her team inside the office.
"When she has to work on your anniversary so you surprise her at her office.. Ps: Never underestimate the power of flowers and chocolates. Diamonds not needed buahaha, Take notes and thank me later gentlemen," read the text accompanying the picture.
The Bollywood power couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years.
