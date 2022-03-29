Ranveer Singh, Union Minister Anurag Thakur groove on ‘Malhari’ at Dubai Expo 2020

Chandigarh, March 29
A video of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Union Minister Anurag Thakur has gone viral on the internet where the two are seen shaking a leg on the former’s superhit song ‘Malhari’ at Dubai Expo 2020.
The actor, representing the Indian media and entertainment industry at the world expo is a part of a delegation led by Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.
In the video, the actor is seen teaching his famous dance steps to the minister and the latter obliges. The video went viral winning hearts over the internet.
The power of Bollywood transcends barriers!— Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) March 28, 2022
Union Minister @ianuragthakur with @RanveerOfficial at @IndiaExpo2020 #DubaiExpo2020. pic.twitter.com/YMRF6FKR9u
Both visited the India Pavilion as part of the Media and Entertainment fortnight at the Expo.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Petrol in 4 cities crosses Rs 100
Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man
One Gurdial Singh Sidhu alleges that he had received repeate...
China is all praise for Arnab Goswami as 'angry host' trends on Chinese social media
The trend was based on a clip of Goswami exchanging angry ba...