Ranveer Singh, Union Minister Anurag Thakur groove on ‘Malhari’ at Dubai Expo 2020

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 29

A video of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Union Minister Anurag Thakur has gone viral on the internet where the two are seen shaking a leg on the former’s superhit song ‘Malhari’ at Dubai Expo 2020.

The actor, representing the Indian media and entertainment industry at the world expo is a part of a delegation led by Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

In the video, the actor is seen teaching his famous dance steps to the minister and the latter obliges. The video went viral winning hearts over the internet.

Both visited the India Pavilion as part of the Media and Entertainment fortnight at the Expo.